      Weather Alert

Woman Arrested After Leaving Children Unattended While She Went In Bar

May 9, 2022 @ 3:00pm
Adrienne Real

A Joliet woman has been arrested after she left her children unattended while she went into a bar on the city’s east side.

Adrienne Real of Joliet has been charged with four counts of Endangering the Life or Safety of a Child and Resisting a Peace Officer. On Friday night just before 9:45, Joliet Police were called to the Rey De Copas Bar on the 700 block of Collins St for a report of four children left unattended inside a vehicle, while their mother was inside drinking. Real approached a security guard at the bar, requesting they go outside and check on her children. Upon discovering the children, the security guard dialed 911. Officers found Real in the bar and noted she appeared intoxicated. Real was placed into custody following a struggle, and her children were released to the custody of a grandparent, with JPD notifying DCFS. Real was released on an I-Bond.

Popular Posts
Semi vs Viaduct in Joliet & Ruby Street Is Down Due Stuck Barge
UPDATE: Minooka Fire Officials Investigating Possible House Explosion
Man Charged In Death Of Teenage Daughter In Tinley Park
State’s Attorney James Glasgow Announces Carlos Rosado Sentenced to 20 Years for Possession and Intent to Deliver Controlled Substances
Eric Mattson Appointed In 43rd State Senate Seat
Connect With Us Listen To Us On