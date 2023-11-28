Woman Charged With Leading Police On High Speed Chase In Naperville

A woman is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in Naperville. Pretrial release was denied for Imira Williams, who is charged with Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding and Attempt Aggravated Assault. Prosecutors say police spotted a firearm in a vehicle parked in the parking lot of Bowlero on Aurora Avenue Saturday. A short time later, Williams and a male entered the car. Officers asked the pair to exit the vehicle before the male fled on foot. Williams then reentered the vehicle and drove away. Officers chased Williams, who reached a speed of 122 miles per hour. She eventually pulled her vehicle over and was arrested.