Woman Claims She Was On Infamous R. Kelly Sex Tape

(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

A woman is coming forward and claiming she was the underage girl on the infamous sex tape at the center of R. Kelly’s 2008 child pornography trial. While testifying yesterday during the singer’s federal trial in Chicago, the now 37-year-old went public for the first time about the sex tape Kelly made with her in the late 90s. She accused the Chicago-born R&B star of sexually abusing her “hundreds” times, beginning when she was 14. The woman, who used the pseudonym “Jane,” declined to testify during the 2008 trial before jurors found Kelly not guilty.