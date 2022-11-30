Woman Dies After Being Airlifted to Cook County

File photo. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

A 52-year-old Joliet has died after accidentally setting her clothes on fire. Sherri Lynn Puhl died after being airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center.It was around 10:00 am on Monday that the Joliet Fire Department was called to the 1200 block North Raynor Avenue after receiving a call of smoke coming from a house. Shortly after arriving firefighters were informed that a person may be inside the building.

Firefighters entered the premises to find light smoke but no fire inside the building. A woman was removed from the property with severe burns to 90 percent of her body. Joliet Fire Chief Jeff Carey says it appears the woman accidentally set her clothes on fire by lighting some type of smoking device.