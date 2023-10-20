Woman Falls Off Scooter Than Dragged By A Car For A Mile In Joliet

On October 19, 2023, at 5:35 AM, Joliet Police Officers responded to the area of Theodore Street and Brighton Lane for a report of a traffic crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that a 33 female from Joliet was operating a Teyin Super R scooter in the westbound lanes of Theodore Street near Brighton Lane when it is believed that she fell off her scooter.

It is believed that the female was then struck by a Jeep Wrangler driven by a female (47, Joliet) that was westbound on Theodore Street. The victim was then dragged by the Jeep to the area of the 1100 block of North River Road in Shorewood, approximately a mile away. It is believed that the driver of the Jeep did not know she had struck an individual and discovered the victim

under her vehicle upon stopping. The victim was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Troy Fire Protection District in critical condition.

The roadway was closed to traffic while the scene was reconstructed by traffic investigators. This crash remains under active investigation. Anyone with information or surveillance video

regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at (815) 724-3010.