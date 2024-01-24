1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Woman Found Dead Outside Coal City Public Library

January 24, 2024 3:54PM CST
Share
Woman Found Dead Outside Coal City Public Library
Coal City Public Library/SS

Grundy County Coroner John W. Callahan’s Office is investigating the death of a Coal City woman, who was discovered deceased outside of the Coal City Public Library, on Sunday morning, 01/14/2024.

A maintenance employee was checking the inside of the library building when he discovered a female unresponsive outside an entrance to the building. Coal City Police and Fire were summoned to Library at approximately 7:00 a.m.

Responders determined the female had no signs of life and the Coroner’s Office was notified.

Katherine E. Munchalfen, 41, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 8:09 a.m. by Callahan’s Office.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Ms. Munchalfen had been at a friend’s residence the afternoon and evening of Saturday, 01/13/2024, when for unknown reasons, she left abruptly at approximately 8:00 p.m.

Munchalfen reportedly left the friend’s residence walking and not dressed appropriately for the weather conditions.

An Autopsy is scheduled for this afternoon and is pending Toxicology.

The death remains under investigation by Callahan’s Office and the Coal City Police Department.

Popular Posts

1

A Woman Returns Home To Family After Being Fired From Job But Ends Her Life
2

Owner Will Be Responsible For Cost Of Clean-Up
3

Mother Of Two Boys Arrested For Leaving Her Children In A Freezing Car While She Shopped And Having A Loaded Gun in the Vehicle
4

Significant Winter Storm With Up to 12 Inches Of Snow Possible In Will County
5

Second Joliet Nursing Home To Close Within A Year

Recent Posts