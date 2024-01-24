Woman Found Dead Outside Coal City Public Library

Grundy County Coroner John W. Callahan’s Office is investigating the death of a Coal City woman, who was discovered deceased outside of the Coal City Public Library, on Sunday morning, 01/14/2024.

A maintenance employee was checking the inside of the library building when he discovered a female unresponsive outside an entrance to the building. Coal City Police and Fire were summoned to Library at approximately 7:00 a.m.

Responders determined the female had no signs of life and the Coroner’s Office was notified.

Katherine E. Munchalfen, 41, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 8:09 a.m. by Callahan’s Office.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Ms. Munchalfen had been at a friend’s residence the afternoon and evening of Saturday, 01/13/2024, when for unknown reasons, she left abruptly at approximately 8:00 p.m.

Munchalfen reportedly left the friend’s residence walking and not dressed appropriately for the weather conditions.

An Autopsy is scheduled for this afternoon and is pending Toxicology.

The death remains under investigation by Callahan’s Office and the Coal City Police Department.