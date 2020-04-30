Woman Hit By Baseball At Wrigley Sues Cubs And MLB
A woman who was struck by a foul ball almost two years ago at Cubs game is suing the team and Major League Baseball. Laiah Zuniga filed the lawsuit this week. She says the impact from the ball knocked her unconscious and also suffered a spider fracture under both of her eyes. Zuniga added that she continues to have frequent bloody noses and had to have extensive dental work. Her lawsuit contends that protective netting at the ballpark should have been extended to protect more spectators. The plaintiff seeks more than 50-thousand dollars in damages from the Cubs and MLB.