Woman Identified In I-80 Fatal Over Easter Weekend

A Florida woman has been identified as the passenger killed in a crash on I-80 in Minooka over the weekend.

The Will County Coroner’s Office is reporting the death of 50-year-old Mirlaine Leclerc of Miami, Florida. She was a passenger involved in a motor vehicle collision on Interstate-80 Westbound, Minooka Township. Leclerc was transported to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased. The crash occurred on Saturday, April 8th.

The Illinois State Police are investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined pending autopsy, police, and toxicological reports.