Woman In Critical Condition Following Shooting In Unincorporated Lockport
Lockport Shooting/kk
Will County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a shooting in the 200 block of Riverview. Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Dan Jungles tells WJOL that at 12:34 a.m. today the Will County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 219 Riverview Avenue in Unincorporated Lockport Township for a call of shots fired. Upon deputies arrival, they located a female in her 50’s in the backyard of the home covered in blood.
The woman was shot multiple times and transported to a local hospital and then air lifted to a Chicago hospital. She’s reported to be in critical condition.
The investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing. Detectives with the Will County Sheriff’s Office are conducting interviews and the scene is being processed by Crime Scene Investigators.