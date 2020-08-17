Woman In Her 50’s Dies Following Crash In Homer Glen
The Will County Coroner’s Office is reporting the death of Theresa M. Epich, a 51 year-old Frankfort, IL resident who was pronounced deceased at 6:07 PM on Saturday, August 15th, at the Silver Cross Hospital ER in New Lenox, IL. Mrs. Epich was the driver of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle near the intersection of Bruce Road and Cedar Road in Homer Glen. The Will County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, August 7th.