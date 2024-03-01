Woman In Palos Heights Uses Favorite Color to Pick Lottery Ticket On Birthday And Wins BIG

While stopping for gas, an Illinois woman decided to pick up a purple scratch-off ticket – her favorite color – to treat herself for her birthday. What she didn’t expect was to be in total shock after realizing the ticket that she purchased for $25 was now worth a cool $1 million.

“When I scratched the ticket in my car, I kept seeing wins that were getting bigger and bigger,” expressed the lucky winner, who has requested to stay anonymous. “As I got to the end, I realized it was worth $1 million and I couldn’t believe it. I went back into the gas station to double check – and it was real. I instantly started crying and my legs felt like noodles – I didn’t think I would be able to drive home!”

The $1 million winning scratch-off ticket was a $25 Diamond Crossword 10X ticket, purchased at a BP gas station at 12700 South Harlem Ave. in Palos Heights.

The winner fought back tears as she explained, “My husband and I work hard to provide for our family, and we want to be able to give our kids all the opportunities the world has to offer. This win will make a difference in our lives, and in theirs. Never in a million years did I think my life would change in an instant like this.”

This is also an exciting win for the BP in Palos Heights, as the store will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount for selling the winning ticket, or $10,000.

Already this year, more than 10.4 million Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets have been sold, winning over $253 million in prizes.

