      Weather Alert

Woman Killed In Police Shooting In Dolton

Jul 28, 2021 @ 5:27am

State police are investigating a deadly police shooting in suburban Dolton. City officials say police were called out early yesterday to Baba’s Famous Steak and Lemonade restaurant on a report of a woman with a gun who was upset. Officers ordered the woman and a man out a car, but she refused. The woman then sped off with an officer hanging onto the vehicle. Another officer shot into the car, hitting the woman, who has been identified as 19-year-old Alexis Wilson. She then crashed into an unoccupied bicycle shop nearby before being pronounced dead at the scene.

