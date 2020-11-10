      Breaking News
Woman Says She Boarded Plane Without Ticket To Go To Jay-Z Concert

Nov 10, 2020 @ 12:50pm
Rapper Jay-Z performs on stage at the Capitol One Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in Washington. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

A Chicago woman accused of getting on a plane at O’Hare Airport without a ticket says she was trying to go to a Jay-Z concert in Los Angeles. Prosecutors told a Cook County judge yesterday that Yaazmina Payton told them she avoided security checkpoints Sunday morning and boarded an American Airlines flight so she could see the Grammy Award-winning rapper. The 23-year-old defendant was charged with felony criminal trespass. A judge ordered Payton released on 500-dollars bail, but barred her from the airport. Meanwhile, TSA officials are conducting an investigation that could take 90 days to complete.

