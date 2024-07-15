1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Woman Shot By Ex-Boyfriend As She Sat On Her Porch in Joliet Saturday Morning

July 15, 2024 5:48AM CDT
Share
Woman Shot By Ex-Boyfriend As She Sat On Her Porch in Joliet Saturday Morning
Devin Montgomery (34, Joliet)

Devin Montgomery (34, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and  transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Aggravated Battery with a Firearm,  Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Domestic Battery, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm,  Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.  

During the course of this investigation, Detectives obtained a search warrant for Montgomery’s  residence in the 800 block of Julia Avenue. Upon execution of the search warrant, Detectives  recovered the handgun that was used by Montgomery in this shooting.  

Montgomery was questioned by Detectives at the Joliet Police Department. Following a review  of the facts and evidence of this investigation, the Will County State’s Attorney Office approved  the above listed charges. Montgomery was processed and transferred to the Will County Adult  Detention Facility.  

  • Original story below

On July 13, 2024, at 9:44 a.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to a  residence in the 400 block of South Joliet Street for a report of a female that had been shot.  Upon arrival, Officers located a 39-year-old female who had sustained a gunshot wound to her  left leg. The victim received medical attention at the scene by Joliet Fire Department paramedics  who then transported her to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center. The injury was determined to  be non-life threatening.  

It is believed that while the victim was on the front porch of the residence, her 34-year-old ex boyfriend stopped in front of the residence in a vehicle and then fired multiple shots from inside  the vehicle, striking the victim once in the left leg. A short time later, Officers located the  suspect’s vehicle parked outside of his residence in the 800 block of Julia Avenue. A perimeter  was established around the residence as Officers and Detectives worked to ascertain the location  of the suspect. Information was later developed that the suspect had left the residence driving a  different vehicle and that he may be traveling southbound on Interstate 55 toward Braidwood.  The suspect’s vehicle was located unoccupied near an apartment building in Braidwood at  approximately 12:00 p.m. The suspect was located in an acquaintance’s apartment by  Braidwood Police Officers a short time later, and he was placed into custody without incident.  

The suspect was transported to the Joliet Police Department and is being questioned by  Detectives at the time of this release. The suspect’s identity will be withheld as there have been  no formal charges determined in this case, at this time. Further information regarding this  shooting will be provided when it becomes available.  

Anyone with video footage or information regarding this shooting is encouraged to contact the  Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at (815)724-3020. They can also contact Will  County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if  they wish to remain anonymous. 

The Joliet Police Department wishes to thank the Braidwood Police Department and the Will  County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation. 

Anyone with video footage or information regarding this shooting is encouraged to contact the  Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at (815)724-3020. They can also contact Will  County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if  they wish to remain anonymous. 

The Joliet Police Department wishes to thank the Braidwood Police Department and the Will  County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation. 

Press release

Popular Posts

1

Fatal Accident This Morning On I-80
2

One Man Dead After Falling From High Rise I-355 Bridge
3

Probable Cause Of Death Released By Will County Coroner For Joliet Fire Department Captain
4

New Illinois Laws Begin Today
5

Will County Coroner Identifies Man Found Dead In Pump House

Recent Posts