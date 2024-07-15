Woman Shot By Ex-Boyfriend As She Sat On Her Porch in Joliet Saturday Morning

Devin Montgomery (34, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Domestic Battery, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

During the course of this investigation, Detectives obtained a search warrant for Montgomery’s residence in the 800 block of Julia Avenue. Upon execution of the search warrant, Detectives recovered the handgun that was used by Montgomery in this shooting.

Montgomery was questioned by Detectives at the Joliet Police Department. Following a review of the facts and evidence of this investigation, the Will County State’s Attorney Office approved the above listed charges. Montgomery was processed and transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

Original story below

On July 13, 2024, at 9:44 a.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of South Joliet Street for a report of a female that had been shot. Upon arrival, Officers located a 39-year-old female who had sustained a gunshot wound to her left leg. The victim received medical attention at the scene by Joliet Fire Department paramedics who then transported her to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center. The injury was determined to be non-life threatening.

It is believed that while the victim was on the front porch of the residence, her 34-year-old ex boyfriend stopped in front of the residence in a vehicle and then fired multiple shots from inside the vehicle, striking the victim once in the left leg. A short time later, Officers located the suspect’s vehicle parked outside of his residence in the 800 block of Julia Avenue. A perimeter was established around the residence as Officers and Detectives worked to ascertain the location of the suspect. Information was later developed that the suspect had left the residence driving a different vehicle and that he may be traveling southbound on Interstate 55 toward Braidwood. The suspect’s vehicle was located unoccupied near an apartment building in Braidwood at approximately 12:00 p.m. The suspect was located in an acquaintance’s apartment by Braidwood Police Officers a short time later, and he was placed into custody without incident.

The suspect was transported to the Joliet Police Department and is being questioned by Detectives at the time of this release. The suspect’s identity will be withheld as there have been no formal charges determined in this case, at this time. Further information regarding this shooting will be provided when it becomes available.

Anyone with video footage or information regarding this shooting is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at (815)724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.

The Joliet Police Department wishes to thank the Braidwood Police Department and the Will County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation.

