Woman’s Body Recovered from Heidecke Lake

Dec 20, 2021 @ 11:52am

The Grundy County Coroner’s Office has announced an investigation into the death of a 26-year-old Ottawa woman, whose vehicle was found in the water at Heidecke Lake on Saturday. The  woman’s vehicle was discovered partially submerged, near the boat ramps, by hunters shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. The woman has been identified Natalie C. Conrad by Gundy County Coroner John W. Callahan. The death remains under investigation by the coroner’s office, Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Illinois State Police.

