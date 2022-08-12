1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo
Women Killed After Being Stuck by Train at Crossing in Wilmington

August 12, 2022 3:48PM CDT
Wilmington/md

The Will County Coroner’s office has announced an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Wilmington. On Thursday, at 8:30 pm, the woman was struck at the railroad crossing on North Kankakee St. near the intersection of Chicago St. in Wilmington. Wilmington Police and AmTrak Police are investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicological results.

