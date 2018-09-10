Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show To Benefit Presence St. Joseph Medical Center

A successful event at the Bolingbrook Golf Course as the Women’s Auxiliary fashion show went off flawlessly. The 10th annual fashion show raised more than 20-thousand dollars prior to the event but the final number will be much more than that. The silent auction for gift baskets and designer bags were scooped up quickly. More than 200 women enjoyed fashions from Briosa Boutique, Soft Surroundings, Chico’s and To The Nines in Lockport. Hundreds of volunteers including models like Illinois State Rep. Natalie Manley and Mary Lancaster from Lynn, Mary and Natalie heard Friday’s on WJOL were excellent models.