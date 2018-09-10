Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show To Benefit Presence St. Joseph Medical Center
By Monica DeSantis
|
Sep 10, 2018 @ 6:17 AM
Presence St. Joseph Women's Auxiliary Fashion Show-model Natalie Manley/md

A successful event at the Bolingbrook Golf Course as the Women’s Auxiliary fashion show went off flawlessly. The 10th annual fashion show raised more than 20-thousand dollars prior to the event but the final number will be much more than that. The silent auction for gift baskets and designer bags were scooped up quickly. More than 200 women enjoyed fashions from Briosa Boutique, Soft Surroundings, Chico’s and To The Nines in Lockport. Hundreds of volunteers including models like Illinois State Rep. Natalie Manley and Mary Lancaster from Lynn, Mary and Natalie heard Friday’s on WJOL were excellent models.

Bolingbrook Golf Course hosts Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show to benefit PSJMC
Bolingbrook Golf Course hosts Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show to benefit PSJMC
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Crowds Gather In Elwood People’s Climate Movement for Climate, Jobs and Justice Hurricane Florence Expected To Become a Major Hurricane This Morning. Joliet Area Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Success Huge Crowds At Fiesta Surpassing Last Year’s Event Single Vehicle Accident In Bolingbrook Kills Channahon Man Washington Street in Joliet Closed Starting Sept. 10
Comments