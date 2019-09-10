Woodie the Wonder Pup to be Featured in Forest Preserve District’s Dog Park Calendar
Woodie the Wonder Pup’s back paws were severed when he was only a few weeks old. If not for the efforts of a team of volunteers, Woodie wouldn’t be the outgoing, happy pup he is today. Woodie will be featured in the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s 2020 Dog Park Calendar, which is raising money for the Will County Humane Society. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff/Chad Merda)
Around a year ago, a man brought a bleeding 5-week-old puppy that was missing its back paws to the Will County Humane Society. He had found the dog in a forest preserve. The pup’s paws had been severed, possibly by an animal, but no one knows for sure.
“Some thought his quality of life was low and that he should be put down,” explained humane society shelter manager Malorie Ernst. “Our shelter and his foster family knew otherwise. He is now happy and healthy (and) living happily ever after with his forever family.”
The blue nose American Staffordshire terrier will be featured in a special section of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s 2020 Dog Park Calendar. The calendar will showcase the dogs that frequent the District’s six dog parks, while also raising awareness – and funds – for the humane society, which finds new homes for hundreds of dogs each year.
To order a calendar, and to read the full story of Woodie’s recovery, visit willcountydogs.org.
Calendars cost $15, and each one sold will generate $10 for the humane society. The deadline to pre-order calendars is Sunday, Oct. 20. All orders will ship during the week of Nov. 25 to ensure receipt in time for the holidays. For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County visit ReconnectWithNature.org.