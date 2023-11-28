1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Work Begins This Week On Two New Shelter Sites For Migrants In Chicago

November 28, 2023 2:03PM CST
(AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Governor Pritzker is confirming that construction will begin this week on two new shelter sites for migrants in Chicago. The sites include a base camp in Brighton Park and a brick-and-mortar site in Little Village. Both will house up to 22-hundred asylum seekers in total and offer warm sleeping spaces, meals, hygiene facilities, and wraparound services to migrants to gain work permits and achieve self-sufficiency. The shelters are being funded by the state.

