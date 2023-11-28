Work Begins This Week On Two New Shelter Sites For Migrants In Chicago

Governor Pritzker is confirming that construction will begin this week on two new shelter sites for migrants in Chicago. The sites include a base camp in Brighton Park and a brick-and-mortar site in Little Village. Both will house up to 22-hundred asylum seekers in total and offer warm sleeping spaces, meals, hygiene facilities, and wraparound services to migrants to gain work permits and achieve self-sufficiency. The shelters are being funded by the state.