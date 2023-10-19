Worker Dies In Area Industrial Accident

One person is dead following a workplace incident that occurred Monday morning. Crews were called to Northfield in the 3400 block of Bungalow Rd in Morris for a report of an employee pinned in a piece of industrial equipment. The person was removed from the piece of machinery, transported to Morris Hospital, then transferred to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, where they later died.



Oldcaslte APG, the owners of Northfield released a statement, saying



“On Monday, October 16, a Northfield employee was involved in an accident at one of our facilities and later passed away while receiving medical care. We are deeply saddened by this loss, and are cooperating with authorities investigating the incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family, friends and team members.”

An investigation remains underway by OSHA. The cause and manner for the death is still pending by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office