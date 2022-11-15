1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Workers’ Rights Amendment In Illinois Supporters Declare Victory

November 15, 2022 12:00PM CST
Share
Workers’ Rights Amendment In Illinois Supporters Declare Victory
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

A group of supporters of the Workers’ Rights Amendment in Illinois are declaring victory following last week’s election.  Governor Pritzker tweeted yesterday “Yes for Workers’ Rights!”  The Democratic Party of Illinois, labor unions and organizers behind the proposed amendment also claimed victory.  The measure would add constitutional protections for workers who wish to unionize. 

Popular Posts

1

President to Deliver Speech In Joliet on Saturday
2

Fatal Crash on West Side Claims Life of Shorewood Man
3

Two Search Warrants Executed On City's East Side
4

Noontime Crash In Joliet
5

Major Makeover For Bolingbrook At I-55

Recent Posts