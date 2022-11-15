Workers’ Rights Amendment In Illinois Supporters Declare Victory
November 15, 2022 12:00PM CST
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A group of supporters of the Workers’ Rights Amendment in Illinois are declaring victory following last week’s election. Governor Pritzker tweeted yesterday “Yes for Workers’ Rights!” The Democratic Party of Illinois, labor unions and organizers behind the proposed amendment also claimed victory. The measure would add constitutional protections for workers who wish to unionize.