Workforce Center of Will County Hosts Job Fair Thursday April 25th

The Workforce Center of Will County will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 25 at its office, 2400 Glenwood Avenue in Joliet.

“This job fair is an excellent opportunity for job seekers to meet with several prospective employers at one time,” said Susan Flessner, manager of the center. “We encourage people to bring copies of their resumes and be prepared for an interview.”

Among the positions residents may apply for are school bus driver, warehouse associates, forklift operators, machine operators, maintenance workers, packers, caregivers, registered nurse, special education paraprofessional, HVAC service/install technicians, production manager, quality assurance technician, nanny, tutors, and park district food service, golf and park maintenance workers, as well as census takers.

Will County Executive Larry Walsh encourages anyone looking for a job to take advantage of this job fair.

“Dress professionally, be ready for an interview and don’t forget your resume,” he said. “Employers will be ready to interview candidates at the fair.”

Workforce Center of Will County is at 2400 Glenwood Ave., Joliet. For additional information about available employment and other services offered by the WCWC, visit www.will.works.