Workforce Center of Will County Job Fair Thursday
The Workforce Center of Will County will host a job fair from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on. Thurs. Dec. 12 at its location in Suite 100, 2400 Glenwood Avenue in Joliet.
“If you are looking for a job, the Workforce Center of Will County is the place to go,” said Will County Executive Larry Walsh. “There are a wide variety of jobs and training opportunities available to our residents through the Workforce Center.”
Positions available include independent living coach, forklift operators, camp facilitator, community engagement facilitator, housekeeper and house cleaner, inventory control clerk, CDL A Driver OTR, maintenance apprentice, HVAC service & install technicians, census takers, security officers and many more. Job seekers are encouraged to bring a resume, dress professionally and be ready for an interview.
For more information about the job fair or any of the other services available at the
Workforce Center of Will County, call (815) 727-4444 or visit the website: www.will.works.