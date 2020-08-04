Workforce Center of Will County Offers Drive-Thru Job Fair
DRIVE-THRU JOB FAIR -- At today’s drive-thru job fair hosted by the Will County Workforce Center, residents were able to drive through and speak with recruiters about job opportunities from several companies from the safety of their cars. Pace Suburban Bus community representative Beth Rice talks to a participant about employment opportunities while County Executive Denise Winfrey looks on. (Photo courtesy of the County Executive Office).
The Workforce Center of Will County (WCWC) has piloted a new service at its 2400 Glenwood Avenue location for job seekers – a drive thru job fair. Participants were able to speak with multiple companies from the safety of their vehicles, while observing social distancing and wearing a mask.
“This pandemic has deeply impacted both our residents and our employers,” said Susan Flessner, manager of the WCWC. “We have worked hard to offer our training sessions via Zoom and handled job searches via email and through our website. This drive-thru job fair is another innovative way to help our residents.”
During the drive-thru job fair, participants pulled up to various stops and representatives shared information about their companies and specific job opportunities. This was the first drive-thru job fair in the area. The WCWC offers a variety of programs to assist both job seekers and employers, such as a Job Board, training, a resume gallery, career planning and resume review. For more information about these services, visit the website: www.will.works.