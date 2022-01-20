Workforce Center of Will County to Host Second Career Fair for Individuals with Disabilities in Frankfort

Following the success of the first Career Fair for Individuals with Disabilities, the Workforce Center of Will County is partnering with Frankfort Township to host a second job fair on Tuesday, January 25. The first career fair for individuals with disabilities, held in October of 2021, attracted more than 100 job seekers and 12 employers.
“The job fair will offer a chance for businesses to meet an often-overlooked pool of job applicants,” said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “Finding employees can be challenging and our business partners responded well to this opportunity to connect with potential employees.”
The job fair will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 25 in the Community Room of the Frankfort Township Office, 11000 W. Lincoln Highway, Frankfort. It will include representatives from a variety of employers, including National Tube Supply, Michaels Distribution, PACE Suburban Bus, FedEx Ground, Silver Cross Hospital, Sunny Hill Nursing Home, Trinity Services, Inc, Walgreens, and the Will County Clerk’s office to speak with people about current job openings.
Representatives from the Autism Workforce, Cornerstone Services, Inc., Will County Center for Community Concerns, and the Illinois Department of Human Services/Division of Rehabilitation Services will also be available to share information about their respective agency’s services.
“We are pleased to expand our services to be inclusive of all job seekers,” said Michelle Stiff, Director of the Workforce Center of Will County. “These types of events enable people to meet directly with employers to learn about job openings, local resource organizations, and available services.”
In 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that nearly 18 percent of all disabled persons were employed. The disabled workforce is made up of people with diverse backgrounds and skills who can make valuable contributions to the workplace.
The Workforce Center of Will County is an integrated workforce system that brings services provided by several workforce partners under one roof. The center provides an array of services and connects customers to work-related training and education. Job seekers are provided with high-quality career services, education and training, and supportive services to obtain an in-demand occupation and stay employed. Services are also available to help businesses find skilled workers and obtain additional supportive services, including education and training for their current workforce.
For more information about this event and other services, contact the office at (815) 727-4444 or visit the website: www.will.works.