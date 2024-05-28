Workforce Services Division of Will County to Hold Job Fair in Lockport Township

The Workforce Services Division will host a Job Fair from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on May 29th at the Lockport Township Building, 1463 Farrell Road. The event is free and open to the public.

“I invite anyone looking for a new career opportunity or interested in learning more about different professions to attend this event,” said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “Our Workforce team is available throughout the year to provide free employment-focused services.”

Job seekers can connect with over 30 local employers from the private, public, and nonprofit sector. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from various companies and industries. Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resume. Attendees can register in advance by visiting www.Jobs4People.org.

For those unable to attend the Job Fair, the Workforce Services Division provides a variety of employment-focused resources throughout the year. These include monthly trainings held at the Workforce Center of Will County (2400 Glenwood Avenue, Joliet), an online job board, and a Mobile Workforce Center that provides services at locations throughout the county.

Learn more about the resources available at www.Jobs4People.org.