Working Fire Alarm Awakens Family In Plainfield Following House Fire

Plainfield Fire/md

On Monday morning, November 21, 2022 at about 1 a.m. the Plainfield Fire Protection District responded to a reported fire in the 25200 block of W. Sandbank Drive in Plainfield. Fire companies arrived to find a working fire that started on a deck that had spread into the home. The residents of the home were awaken by their smoke alarms and were able to self-evacuate prior to the fire departments arrival. While fire companies brought the fire under control they were able to search for and locate the resident’s dog, and reunite it with the homeowners.

The fact that the home was protected by properly working smoke alarms allowed for a more rapid response by the Plainfield Fire District which saved lives and the structure from more extensive damage.

The fire was upgraded to a full still alarm which brought in additional resources from Oswego FPD and Troy FPD to assist at the scene while Bolingbrook FD, Bristol Kendall FPD, Romeoville FD, and Naperville FD provided station coverage during the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Plainfield and MABAS Division 15 Fire Investigators.