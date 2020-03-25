Worst-Case Numbers Put Hospital Bed Needs Way Over-Capacity
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
The state released data yesterday that indicates in a worst-case scenario, hospitals across the state would need over 28-thousand beds more than current capacity by April 6th. Governor JB Pritzker said that’s untenable, and said that’s why the state undertook virus mitigation efforts. Pritzker said it may be necessary for the stay-at-home order to be extended. He also said that the state is working to increase health care capacity statewide to meet future needs, including triage units being built and offline hospitals and hotels being brought online.