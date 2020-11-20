Wrigley Field Designated National Historic Landmark
Chicago Cubs fans stand outside of Wrigley Field before a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Chicago. It was the last home game of the season. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Wrigley Field is finally a national landmark. The ballpark has been designated a National Historic Landmark, seven years after team owners first applied for the federal status. The decision affirms the significance of the 106-year-old stadium to the city of Chicago, professional sports and American history and culture. Wrigley Field was built in 1914. It is the second-oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball behind Boston’s Fenway Park. Wrigley became eligible for landmark status in 1987.