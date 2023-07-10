1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Wrong-Way Driver In I-55 Double Fatal Still In The Hospital

July 10, 2023 7:12AM CDT
35-year-old Ronald Dube and 34-year-old Kelly Quinlan-Dube of Emington, Illinois killed in a wrong way crash on I-55

Charges have yet to be filed against the wrong-way driver that killed an Illinois couple on I-55 near Wilmington. It was on June 27, 2023 that a driver going the wrong way on I-55 slammed into one vehicle causing a chain reaction crash involving two semi-trailers. The Will County Coroner’s office has identified the deceased as 35-year-old Ronald Dube and 34-year-old Kelly Quinlan-Dube of Emington, Illinois, in Livingston County. The couple had just dropped off their eldest daughter to a family member in Joliet and was going home with their three children when the crash occurred.

WJOL believes the driver of the vehicle that was going the wrong way on I-55 will face charges once he’s released. Charges have been put on hold while he’s recovering at Loyola Hospital in Chicago.

Once any suspect is charged, they become the responsibility of the state, meaning any medical bills incurred during recovery would have to be paid by the state.

The suspect is said to be in 30’s and believed to be a one time resident or current resident of Wilmington.

The Dube children

A Go Fund Me to help the couple’s four children can be found here.

