WWII Re-Enactment At Plainfield High School Central Campus May Be Noisy

If you hear gun fire coming from the Plainfield High School Central Campus this Friday don’t be alarmed. Social studies teacher Steve Lamberti is presenting a special program about the life of a soldier during World War II. If the weather allows he will be conducting a battle re-enanctment for the students with a semi-automatic rifle demonstration outside the school auditorium. Plainfield District 202 director of community relations, Tom Herandez says it’s all coordinated with local police but will be very loud.

The area outside will be cordoned off for the students only. The program is popular with students but can create confusion for residents as the gun fire will be very loud. They are using blanks and Plainfield police are aware of the demonstration. You’ll hear gunfire 5 or 6 times during the day on Friday, November 30th, weather permitting.