Yard Waste Pickup in Joliet Resumes March 11th

The City of Joliet and Waste Management announce weekly yard waste collection will begin on Monday, March 11th and run through the first week of December 2019. Yard waste materials consist of grass and shrubbery cuttings, leaves, tree limbs, and other materials accumulated as the result of lawn care. Yard waste should be placed at the curb or alley by 7 a.m. on your regularly scheduled day alongside garbage and recycling.

Yard waste must be placed in permanent-type, 32 gallon refuse containers which are identified with a “YARD WASTE ONLY” sticker OR in 30 gallon disposable Kraft paper bags, no “YARD WASTE ONLY” sticker necessary. Yard waste will not be collected in plastic bags of any type or size or in containers larger than 32 gallons. Yard waste containers of any kind must contain only yard waste. State law prohibits collection of mixed loads of yard waste and other refuse.

If you have questions about your Waste Management pickup dates or guidelines, please call them at 815-280-7854.