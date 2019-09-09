Yellowfin Tuna Recalled From Kroger Stores Including Food 4 Less
Kroger Grocery Store (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
The FDA is warning people not to eat yellowfin tuna from Kroger stores across the country. Locally, Kroger is under the name of Food 4 Less grocery stores. Health officials say yellowfin from Kroger stores with a sell-by date between August 29th and September 14th could put people at risk of scombroid poisoning. Scombroid poisoning is caused by consuming high levels of histamine from fish that isn’t properly refrigerated. Symptoms resemble an allergic reaction such as flushing of the face, headaches, itching and diarrhea, and can be treated with an antihistimine. The FDA is working with Kroger to get the fish off store shelves.