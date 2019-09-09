      Weather Alert

Yellowfin Tuna Recalled From Kroger Stores Including Food 4 Less

Sep 9, 2019 @ 8:00am
Kroger Grocery Store (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The FDA is warning people not to eat yellowfin tuna from Kroger stores across the country. Locally, Kroger is under the name of Food 4 Less grocery stores. Health officials say yellowfin from Kroger stores with a sell-by date between August 29th and September 14th could put people at risk of scombroid poisoning. Scombroid poisoning is caused by consuming high levels of histamine from fish that isn’t properly refrigerated. Symptoms resemble an allergic reaction such as flushing of the face, headaches, itching and diarrhea, and can be treated with an antihistimine. The FDA is working with Kroger to get the fish off store shelves.

Popular Posts
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
Public Invited To Honor Veteran With No Family At Abraham Lincoln Cemetery
Fatal Car Accident in Channahon
Fatal on I-55
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law