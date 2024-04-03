Yes, We’re Divided. But New Poll Shows Americans Still Agree On Most Core Values

FILE - The Capitol is seen as water sprinklers soak the National Mall on a hot summer morning in Washington, July 15, 2022. A new poll finds that most Americans share many core values on what it means to be an American despite the country’s deep political polarization. The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about 9 in 10 U.S. adults say the right to vote, the right to equal protection under the law and the right to privacy are important or very important to the U.S.’s identity as a nation.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds that most Americans share many core values on what it means to be an American despite the country’s deep political polarization.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about 9 in 10 U.S. adults say the right to vote, the right to equal protection under the law and the right to privacy are important or very important to the U.S.’s identity as a nation.

The findings are striking because they come at a time of extreme partisanship when political agreements seem rare.

Yet a more pessimistic assessment was reflected in another finding — only about 3 in 10 Americans believe the nation’s democracy is functioning well.