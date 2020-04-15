You Don’t Need To Obsessively Disinfect Your Groceries
Grocery store shopping has been a challenge for some during the coronavirus crisis. It has become crucial times for grocery workers who are exposed to hundreds of people a day.
The United Food and Commercial Workers union represents 900,000 grocery store employees. They would like shoppers to follow certain guidelines to protect themselves and the workers.
The union asks shoppers to wear masks while in the store. Also, when you are finished, don’t leave your mask and/or gloves in baskets. The union doesn’t want you to bring the entire family to the store.
Other things that will help include not asking the store staff about out-of-stock items, not touching a lot of different items just to put them back, creating a list to help you get in and out of the store quickly and, of course, keeping 6 feet between you and the workers and fellow shoppers.
Shopping for essentials has presented its challenges lately during the pandemic but experts in infectious disease, virology and food safety tell NPR News that one tip floating around isn’t necessary.
The experts say you don’t need to obsessively disinfect your groceries because the chance of catching Coronavirus from touching a food package and then your face “is small.” The best thing you can do to avoid contamination from groceries is to wash your hands after shopping and then AGAIN after you put your groceries away.
If you really wanna stay safe while shopping, the experts say you should:
-
- cover your face to avoid spreading respiratory droplets
- sanitize your cart or basket
- shop alone and avoid crowded stores
- stay six feet away from others in the store
- get in and out as soon as possible