Young Highland Park Mass Shooting Victim No Longer On Painkillers

There is an update concerning the eight-year-old boy who was paralyzed in a mass shooting during the Highland Park Fourth of July parade. The family of Cooper Roberts says he is no longer on painkillers and is now eating solid food. The youngster is rehabbing after he suffered gunshot injuries that severed his spinal cord and badly damaged his internal organs. Friends of the family have raised close to million dollars through GoFundMe.