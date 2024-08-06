Young Woman Injured In ATV Crash In Joliet

On August 4, 2024, at 5:29 p.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to Howland Drive and Hadrian Drive for a report of a crash involving an ATV. A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that an ATV driven by an 18-year-old female with a 15- year-old male passenger sitting behind her, overturned while attempting a turn at the intersection, causing both occupants to fall from the ATV. The female driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department. She was airlifted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago later the same evening. The male passenger was not injured in the crash. It is believed no other vehicles were involved.

The roadway was closed while members of the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit reconstructed the crash scene. This crash remains under active investigation. Anyone with video footage or information regarding this crash investigation is urged to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at (815)724-3193.