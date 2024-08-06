1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Young Woman Injured In ATV Crash In Joliet

August 6, 2024 4:59AM CDT
On August 4, 2024, at 5:29 p.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to  Howland Drive and Hadrian Drive for a report of a crash involving an ATV. A preliminary  investigation of the crash determined that an ATV driven by an 18-year-old female with a 15- year-old male passenger sitting behind her, overturned while attempting a turn at the intersection,  causing both occupants to fall from the ATV. The female driver sustained serious injuries and  was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department. She was  airlifted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago later the same evening. The male  passenger was not injured in the crash. It is believed no other vehicles were involved.  

The roadway was closed while members of the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit  reconstructed the crash scene. This crash remains under active investigation. Anyone with video  footage or information regarding this crash investigation is urged to contact the Joliet Police  Department Traffic Unit at (815)724-3193. 

