Your Story Could Inspire A Student Athlete

Everyone has a story. And the Athletic Director of Joliet West High School wants to hear from you. Steve Millsaps is beginning a new mentorship program for senior athletes, and inviting you to participate.
The mentorship program is a way for our athletes to connect with members of the Joliet community through one face-to-face meeting each athletic season.
The stories from community mentors will build connections and serve as an inspiration. Every path to success is different, and they hope that you can share yours.
The fall senior athlete mentorship meeting will be held on August 31 from 4:45 to 6 p.m. in the Joliet West High School Cafeteria. Dinner is provided.
If you are interested in becoming a mentor this fall, please complete the google form in the link below by July 30. As a mentor, you will need to complete a quick background check at the district office prior to participating.
To register to be a mentor click here.