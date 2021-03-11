Your Vaccine Card Is Your Golden Ticket When Getting Your Second Vaccine Dose
Joliet West Field House vaccine clinic/ss
The Joliet Fire Department is still working on administering second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. But if you’re due for your second dose and have not received an appointment at the Field House no worries, you hold the golden ticket.
Joliet Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeff Carey says because the field house was on a 28 day schedule cycle due to the Moderna vaccine, they’re still on that schedule even though they were administering Pfizer. You can have the vaccine later than 21 days but not earlier. For those who received the Pfizer vaccine the week of February 15th -19th may get the second dose next week. The Pfizer vaccine second dose will be administered next week, March 16-19 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Your vaccine card is your ticket in. No appointment is necessary.
Five-thousand second doses will be administered next week and Carey says they will be able to squeeze in another 2000 first doses to those 65 and older. Those appointments will come from those who registered with the Will County Health Department.