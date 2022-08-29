1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

‘Zombie Ice’ From Greenland Will Raise Sea Level 10 Inches

August 29, 2022 1:49PM CDT
GREENLAND (AP) – A new study finds that Greenland has more than 120 trillion tons of ice that can be thought of as zombie ice that’s going to raise sea level globally by at least 10 inches.

Monday’s study looks at the edges of Greenland’s ice sheet, ice that authors say is starving and dead.

It will unavoidably melt and increase sea level rise no matter what else happens with future carbon pollution.

That’s because of decades of global warming. 3.3% of Greenland’s ice sheet is not getting replenished from winter snow.

Scientists calculated the ratio of area getting new ice to those starved of new ice and figured this much sea level rise is in the pipeline no matter what.

