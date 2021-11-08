Zonta Club Joliet: Human Trafficking Expert Presents Info To Help Identify Trafficking Situations

The Zonta Club of Joliet is inviting the public to hear from a Human Trafficking Expert at their Zoom meeting on November 9th.
The presentation will feature Michael Camal, special advisor at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign.
Mr. Camal will discuss the awareness campaign and the ways in which anyone can help identify trafficking situations as well as how to report any suspicious activity. Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery in which traffickers use force, fraud or coercion to control victims for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex acts or labor services against their will. And it happens all across the United States and the world.
Mr. Camal’s presentation will be via Zoom and is part of the Club’s regular meeting and will be twenty minutes in length. Anyone is welcome to join us via Zoom for this portion of their meeting, which begins at 6:00 pm.
Zoom link: https://bit.ly/3pKhuDZ or go to JolietZonta.org.