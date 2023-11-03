17-Year-Old Charged as Adult in Joliet Homicide

Joliet Police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a homicide from earlier this year. Jaquan Blalock, of Markham, has been charged with three counts of First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery. Blalock is being charged as an adult.

On May 30, 2023, Joliet Police Officers were called to the 400 block of South Joliet Street for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, Officers located a 16-year-old male who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

On November 2,, Blalock was taken into custody at a residence in Hazel Crest, Illinois by members of the US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Will County Fugitive Task Force. He was transported to the Joliet Police Department where he was processed and then transferred to the River Valley Justice Center.