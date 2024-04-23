1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois State Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash Overnight

April 23, 2024 9:43AM CDT
File photo – Emergency Responder

Illinois State Police investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened overnight at I-355 and I-55. The chain reaction crash involved a motorcyclist and two vehicles. It happened at 12:44 this morning. A motorcyclist was on I-355 southbound ramp to I-55 northbound when they crashed. The motorcycle landed on the northbound lanes of I-55 and the driver was ejected on the southbound lanes.

A second vehicle traveling northbound I-55 crashed into the motorcycle, causing the vehicle to rollover.

Meanwhile, a third vehicle traveling southbound on I-55 was unable to stop and struck the driver of the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on scene. No other injuries were reported according to ISP.

 

