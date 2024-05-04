1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) Closes Ruby Street Bridge for Emergency Repairs

May 3, 2024 8:00PM CDT
Due to a mechanical failure, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has announced the closure of the Ruby Street (IL Route 53) Bridge over the Des Plaines River for emergency repairs beginning at 6 PM, Friday, May 3, 2024. As a result of the emergency closure, the closure of the bridge previously scheduled to begin May 13, 2024, will be moved forward, and begin immediately in conjunction with the emergency closure. A minimum 60-day closure of the bridge should be expected.

Detour routes have been posted. Drivers are advised to use caution and seek alternate routes when traveling in the area.

