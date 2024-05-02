Romeoville Father Charged With Killing Son At Will County Forest Preserve in Plainfield

A former Illinois Department of Corrections officer from Romeoville will remain behind bars pending his trial. Fifty-six-year-old Fred Beaugard Sr. admitted to shooting his 19-year-old son to death, execution style at the Lake Renwick Forest Preserve. The shooting occurred Monday, April 29th just before 8 p.m. Beaugard’s son, 19-year-old Tayvion Beaugard was found lying near a picnic shelter at the preserve with two gunshot wounds. The shooting appears to be a domestic incident, and there is no threat to members of the public, said Forest Preserve Police Chief Tracy Chapman.

Prosecutors says there was no argument or physical altercation before the shooting death. Beaugard Sr. told law enforcement that he adopted his son at four months old and that there were mental issues. It was in July of last year that Tayvion was charged with domestic battery with intent to cause bodily harm. According to records, Tayvion was ordered to have no contact with his father or the family’s Canyon Drive home as a condition of his bond.

In all there were four family members present at the Forest Preserve when the shooting occurred. Beaugard Sr. has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder

–original story below–

Forest Preserve District of Will County police received a 911 call at approximately 7:50 p.m. Monday, April 29, that reported shots fired at Lake Renwick Preserve – Turtle Lake Access in Plainfield.

Will County Sheriff’s Police were first to arrive on the scene where they discovered a victim lying on the ground by a picnic shelter. Plainfield Fire Protection District responders assisted the victim and transported him to Ascension St. Joseph hospital in Joliet. Sheriff’s police took a subject into custody.

The victim succumbed to his wounds and an autopsy has been scheduled by the Will County Coroner’s office for Wednesday, May 1.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, no charges had been filed in the case, which was under review by the Will County State’s Attorney’s office. Forest Preserve police are continuing to investigate the incident.

In addition to sheriff’s police and Plainfield fire, Forest Preserve District police were assisted by the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force, Plainfield Police and Romeoville Police.