WJOL Exclusive: LIV Golf Expected To Tee Off This Fall In Bolingbrook

Some of the world’s best golfers will be in Bolingbrook this fall. The Village of Bolingbrook is finalizing details with LIV Golf to host a tournament at Bolingbrook Golf Club The Club features an Arthur Hills and Steve Forrest designed golf course and a 76,000 square foot clubhouse.

The event which is LIV’s individual championship tournament will feature 26 of the world’s top 100 golfers including, John Rahm ranked #4, Tyrell Hatton #17 and Brooks Koepka at #36.

Rich Harvest Farms hosted LIV Golf for the last two years with Bryson DeChambeau winning in 2023 but the private golf course in Sugar Grove declined the tournament this year.

Other players part of LIV Golf include, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Sergio Garcia and others.

The tournament will be played at Bolingbrook Golf Club September 13, 14 & 15, 2024.

Other notable players in LIV Golf include: Graeme McDowell, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter, Patrick Reed, Charl Scwartzel, and Bubba Watson.