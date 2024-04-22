New Lenox Sports Complex Groundbreaking Ceremony To Be Hosted April 22

The Village of New Lenox is excited to announce a groundbreaking ceremony for its new sports complex development at Interstate 355 and Interstate 80 on April 22, 2024 at 10 a.m. The name and logo for the new facility will be announced at this time.

The sports complex was announced as one of two legacy projects for the Village in the spring of 2023. Located next to Silver Cross Hospital, a top 100 ranked hospital in the nation, this new facility will sit on 100 acres, with over 10 acres of prime real estate dedicated for restaurant, retail, and/or hotel use. An additional 68 acres is available for further development in the area just north of Silver Cross, with a proposed 500 home subdivision east of I-355. New Lenox is home to a population of approximately 30,000 with an additional 582,000 situated within a 20- minute drive due to the access provided by I-80 and I-355.

The sports complex’s outdoor facilities will feature 29 youth baseball or softball fields or 12 soccer/multi-use fields with a welcome center, beer garden, and concession stands that will be ready for tournament play in spring of 2025. Construction of a fieldhouse will follow shortly after. With a focus on hosting regional athletic tournaments, the complex is projected to have a $12 million economic impact in Year 1 and $20 million in Year 3 with over 495,000 visitors annually from a multi-state region once the development is complete. The economic impact of the entire project is estimated at over $34 million annually with 1 million visitors once fully operational.