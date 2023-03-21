1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet In The Top Ten List of Most Photographed by Tourists in Illinois

March 21, 2023 7:59AM CDT
Rialto Theatre Joliet/md

A look at Instagram posts found the most photogenic cities in Illinois. No contest for Chicago as it came in at number one. Aurora came in second, while Springfield was third. But the city of Joliet was 8th on the list.

Chicago skyline/md

The experts at AirportParkingReservations.com analyzed thousands of social media and google searches to determine which Illinois cities are the most photogenic online.

Rank City Number of Instagram Posts
1 Chicago 53,416,517
2 Aurora 5,246,330
3 Springfield 1,329,695
4 Naperville 589,985
5 Peoria 497,524
6 Rockford 419,456
7 Elgin 395,899
8 Joliet 193,176
9 Waukegan 89,496
10 Champaign 55,371

AirportParkingReservations is an airport parking distributor, offering parking deals for travelers. AirportParkingReservations has 409 parking partners at 88 airports worldwide. AirportParkingReservations is part of CAVU’s Global Brand Network.

Also exploring Instagram hashtags, these capitals are the most photographed across America:

Ranking State Capitals Insta Total Posts
1 Massachusetts Boston 24,504,024
2 Tennessee Nashville 16,641,041
3 Colorado Denver 14,240,964
4 Texas Austin 13,744,332
5 Arizona Phoenix 10,678,878
6 California Sacramento 7,961,584
7 Mississippi Jackson 6,492,599
8 West Virginia Charleston 5,531,096
9 Hawaii Honolulu 5,247,970
10 New Mexico Santa Fe 4,952,948
11 Virginia Richmond 4,497,179
12 Ohio Columbus 3,916,193
13 North Carolina Raleigh 3,871,417
14 Indiana Indianapolis 3,613,139
15 Nebraska Lincoln 3,226,991
16 South Carolina Columbia 3,034,394
17 Utah Salt Lake City 2,994,085
18 Oregon Salem 2,734,703
19 Washington Olympia 2,285,827
20 Louisiana Baton Rouge 2,191,104
21 Wisconsin Madison 2,133,514
22 Rhode Island Providence 1,815,494
23 Florida Tallahassee 1,421,762
24 Oklahoma Oklahoma City 1,357,388
25 Montana Helena 1,274,247
26 New York Albany 1,209,092
27 Wyoming Cheyenne 1,152,510
28 Maryland Annapolis 1,007,832
29 Maine Augusta 1,004,920
30 New Hampshire Concord 936,863
31 South Dakota Pierre 858,713
32 Connecticut Hartford 804,617
33 Idaho Boise 785,798
34 Delaware Dover 660,583
35 Georgia Atlanta 542,420
36 Alabama Montgomery 516,044
37 Pennsylvania Harrisburg 486,239
38 Minnesota Saint Paul 464,864
39 Michigan Lansing 436,625
40 Alaska Juneau 405,074
41 New Jersey Trenton 316,642
42 Iowa Des Moines 233,468
43 Illinois Springfield 232,759
44 Nevada Carson City 210,295
45 North Dakota Bismarck 194,380
46 Arkansas Little Rock 183,906
47 kansas Topeka 178,525
48 kentucky Frankfort 168,940
49 Vermont Montpelier 88,544
50 Missouri Jefferson City 53,039

