Joliet In The Top Ten List of Most Photographed by Tourists in Illinois

A look at Instagram posts found the most photogenic cities in Illinois. No contest for Chicago as it came in at number one. Aurora came in second, while Springfield was third. But the city of Joliet was 8th on the list.

The experts at AirportParkingReservations.com analyzed thousands of social media and google searches to determine which Illinois cities are the most photogenic online.

Rank City Number of Instagram Posts 1 Chicago 53,416,517 2 Aurora 5,246,330 3 Springfield 1,329,695 4 Naperville 589,985 5 Peoria 497,524 6 Rockford 419,456 7 Elgin 395,899 8 Joliet 193,176 9 Waukegan 89,496 10 Champaign 55,371

