Joliet In The Top Ten List of Most Photographed by Tourists in Illinois
March 21, 2023 7:59AM CDT
A look at Instagram posts found the most photogenic cities in Illinois. No contest for Chicago as it came in at number one. Aurora came in second, while Springfield was third. But the city of Joliet was 8th on the list.
The experts at AirportParkingReservations.com analyzed thousands of social media and google searches to determine which Illinois cities are the most photogenic online.
|Rank
|City
|Number of Instagram Posts
|1
|Chicago
|53,416,517
|2
|Aurora
|5,246,330
|3
|Springfield
|1,329,695
|4
|Naperville
|589,985
|5
|Peoria
|497,524
|6
|Rockford
|419,456
|7
|Elgin
|395,899
|8
|Joliet
|193,176
|9
|Waukegan
|89,496
|10
|Champaign
|55,371
AirportParkingReservations is an airport parking distributor, offering parking deals for travelers. AirportParkingReservations has 409 parking partners at 88 airports worldwide. AirportParkingReservations is part of CAVU’s Global Brand Network.
Also exploring Instagram hashtags, these capitals are the most photographed across America:
|Ranking
|State
|Capitals
|Insta Total Posts
|1
|Massachusetts
|Boston
|24,504,024
|2
|Tennessee
|Nashville
|16,641,041
|3
|Colorado
|Denver
|14,240,964
|4
|Texas
|Austin
|13,744,332
|5
|Arizona
|Phoenix
|10,678,878
|6
|California
|Sacramento
|7,961,584
|7
|Mississippi
|Jackson
|6,492,599
|8
|West Virginia
|Charleston
|5,531,096
|9
|Hawaii
|Honolulu
|5,247,970
|10
|New Mexico
|Santa Fe
|4,952,948
|11
|Virginia
|Richmond
|4,497,179
|12
|Ohio
|Columbus
|3,916,193
|13
|North Carolina
|Raleigh
|3,871,417
|14
|Indiana
|Indianapolis
|3,613,139
|15
|Nebraska
|Lincoln
|3,226,991
|16
|South Carolina
|Columbia
|3,034,394
|17
|Utah
|Salt Lake City
|2,994,085
|18
|Oregon
|Salem
|2,734,703
|19
|Washington
|Olympia
|2,285,827
|20
|Louisiana
|Baton Rouge
|2,191,104
|21
|Wisconsin
|Madison
|2,133,514
|22
|Rhode Island
|Providence
|1,815,494
|23
|Florida
|Tallahassee
|1,421,762
|24
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma City
|1,357,388
|25
|Montana
|Helena
|1,274,247
|26
|New York
|Albany
|1,209,092
|27
|Wyoming
|Cheyenne
|1,152,510
|28
|Maryland
|Annapolis
|1,007,832
|29
|Maine
|Augusta
|1,004,920
|30
|New Hampshire
|Concord
|936,863
|31
|South Dakota
|Pierre
|858,713
|32
|Connecticut
|Hartford
|804,617
|33
|Idaho
|Boise
|785,798
|34
|Delaware
|Dover
|660,583
|35
|Georgia
|Atlanta
|542,420
|36
|Alabama
|Montgomery
|516,044
|37
|Pennsylvania
|Harrisburg
|486,239
|38
|Minnesota
|Saint Paul
|464,864
|39
|Michigan
|Lansing
|436,625
|40
|Alaska
|Juneau
|405,074
|41
|New Jersey
|Trenton
|316,642
|42
|Iowa
|Des Moines
|233,468
|43
|Illinois
|Springfield
|232,759
|44
|Nevada
|Carson City
|210,295
|45
|North Dakota
|Bismarck
|194,380
|46
|Arkansas
|Little Rock
|183,906
|47
|kansas
|Topeka
|178,525
|48
|kentucky
|Frankfort
|168,940
|49
|Vermont
|Montpelier
|88,544
|50
|Missouri
|Jefferson City
|53,039