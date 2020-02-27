AJ Freund’s Mother, JoAnn Cunningham, To Be Sentenced In April
This undated photo provided by the Crystal Lake, Illinois Police Department shows Andrew "AJ" Freund. Crystal Lake police say the missing boy's Freund's parents last saw him about 9 p.m. Wednesday April 17, 2019. Police say Andrew's parents reported him missing when they woke up Thursday and couldn't find him in their home. Police in the Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake say an FBI team that specializes in missing children is helping them search for the 5-year-old boy. (Crystal Lake Police Department via AP)
The mother of a Crystal Lake boy who pleaded guilty last year to his murder will be sentenced in two months. JoAnn Cunningham appeared at a hearing this morning when a judge ordered her sentencing set for April 30th. The 36-year-old defendant is accused of killing five-year-old AJ Freund [ friend ] and burying his body in a shallow grave last April. Cunningham faces up to 60 years in prison. Meanwhile, the boy’s father, Andrew Freund Senior, has also been indicted on murder charges for his son’s death.