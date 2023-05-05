Appeals Court Reinstates Illinois’ Assault Weapons Ban
May 5, 2023 12:04PM CDT
Illinois‘ ban on assault weapons is back in effect. State Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that a federal appeals judge in Chicago granted an emergency motion to put on hold last week’s ruling by a judge that blocked enforcement of the ban. Raoul said the decision means that the Protect Illinois Communities Act remains in effect throughout Illinois. State lawmakers passed the sweeping gun restrictions in January in response to last year’s deadly mass shooting at Highland Park’s July 4th parade.